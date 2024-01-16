BREAKING: Bucs Stop Eagles’ Obnoxious ‘Tush Push’

Videos by OutKick

Take that, Philly.

Tampa Bay stopped the obnoxious Philadelphia “Tush Push” on a crucial 2-point conversation attempt for the Eagles in the second quarter.

Yes, it’s worth celebrating.

Tampa Bay shut down Nick Sirianni’s unstoppable QB sneak known for frustrating opposing defensive lines.

But Tampa Bay appeared ready to push back, loading up the heavy Vita Vea on the stop. The Bucs halted Philadelphia’s two-point attempt after a PAT penalty set the Eagles up at the goal line. Dallas Goedert’s touchdown inched the Eagles closer to Tampa’s lead, 16-9.

It was the second time this season that the Buccaneers stopped the Tush Push (previously in Week 3). Raymond James went crazy for Tampa’s goal-line stop.

WATCH:

After one half of football, it’s been the Bucs and Baker Mayfield setting the tone, taking their one-touchdown advantage into the break.

