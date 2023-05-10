Break Out The Brooms In Florida

Videos by OutKick

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers, 7:10 ET

The NHL has been one of the hotter sports for me even with a loss Monday. I didn’t have a play in the games yesterday, but that hasn’t put a damper on the first and second rounds of these playoffs. I’m back for another one here. I have a play on Game 4 in the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers game tonight.

This series has been all Panthers. They took the opening game against the Maple Leafs which was a bit of a surprise but it was never really in jeopardy either. I kind of expected the Maple Leafs to take Game 2 and rebound from the first loss. instead, they once again gave up an early goal before they took a lead into the second period. Then they started making mental mistakes and the team ended up allowing another two goals to the Panthers in the second period which led to the final score of 3-2 Florida. The teams went into Game 3 with Toronto needing to win in order to regain a bit of control in the series, but the Panthers pulled out an overtime victory. Now the backs are against the wall and they have no choice but to win if they want to keep their season alive.

The Maple Leafs are on the verge of being swept out of the playoffs. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

The Panthers are the hottest team in hockey right now. They’ve won six consecutive games, including three against the greatest regular season team in the history of the NHL. They haven’t allowed more than two goals to the Maple Leafs in any game this series. For a defense that has allowed 3.32 goals per game, it is a bit of a shock that they are holding Toronto down so well in this series. I’m thinking there is still a possibility that they can get back into the series, but the Maple Leafs haven’t shown much signs of life. I have to imagine that the Panthers are not looking to pack their bag to go back to Toronto. Anything can happen in hockey so you want to close this out as quickly as possible.

I think the Panthers are too hot to stop right now. The only thing that might cool them down is time off. They don’t want to give the Maple Leafs any chance at renewed life, so I think this is a good opportunity to grab the Panthers at -105 to close out the series tonight.

