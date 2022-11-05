Brazilian Volleyball Player Key Alves Teams Up With Her Twin, Former Tennis Player Sofya Zhuk Says Hello & The Eagles GM Drops F-Bombs On Fans

Presented by PrizePicks
Happy to be with you for a few extra days this week
As Joe mentioned yesterday, Screencaps will be receiving the SeanJo treatment for a few extra days this week while he gains a new perspective on life and celebrates Mrs. Screencaps’ birthday.
It’s a well deserved break for the king of pageviews. We got through it the last time we were called upon to do so and we’ll get through it this time as well.
Let’s get the weekend rolling.
The Eagles are 8-0 and their GM is dropping F-bombs on fans
Eagles GM Howie Roseman was greeting fans in Houston when he came across a fan with a sign that read, “Howie, you are forgiven” with the names Whiteside, Agholor and Reagor crossed out and AJ Brown’s name used as a hashtag.
Roseman responded to the sign just like an Eagles fan would. He said to the fan, “Wait a minute. I’m f*cking forgiven for your first f*cking Super Bowl? F*ck you! Let’s f*cking go! Let’s go!”
They say winning cures all. This video seems to prove that. The fan got rip his team’s GM. The GM got to say some things he really wanted to say about the criticism. When all was said and done they shared a laugh.
It’s good to be 8-0.
Speaking of Philadelphia
Are we going to see a Game 7 in the World Series this year? It sure feels that way. Charlie Manuel predicted Phillies in 7. We’ll see if the Cinderella story plays out as the champ is crowned in Houston this weekend.
I'm not going to receive any emails that are sent to Joe, so if there's something pressing that you have to address over the next couple of days, maybe another belly-button controversy, send it my way.
@sjoseph_sports on Twitter. The DMs are open.
Enjoy your Saturday!
