Brazilian Volleyball Player Key Alves Teams Up With Her Twin, Former Tennis Player Sofya Zhuk Says Hello & The Eagles GM Drops F-Bombs On Fans

Happy to be with you for a few extra days this week

As Joe mentioned yesterday, Screencaps will be receiving the SeanJo treatment for a few extra days this week while he gains a new perspective on life and celebrates Mrs. Screencaps’ birthday.

It’s a well deserved break for the king of pageviews. We got through it the last time we were called upon to do so and we’ll get through it this time as well.

Let’s get the weekend rolling.

The Eagles are 8-0 and their GM is dropping F-bombs on fans

Eagles GM Howie Roseman was greeting fans in Houston when he came across a fan with a sign that read, “Howie, you are forgiven” with the names Whiteside, Agholor and Reagor crossed out and AJ Brown’s name used as a hashtag.

Roseman responded to the sign just like an Eagles fan would. He said to the fan, “Wait a minute. I’m f*cking forgiven for your first f*cking Super Bowl? F*ck you! Let’s f*cking go! Let’s go!”

Philly Howie said you’re welcome for your first SB😂🦅 GO BIRDS @Eagles the best pic.twitter.com/zqg8iqDV9n — holly (@xoholly) November 3, 2022

They say winning cures all. This video seems to prove that. The fan got rip his team’s GM. The GM got to say some things he really wanted to say about the criticism. When all was said and done they shared a laugh.

It’s good to be 8-0.

Speaking of Philadelphia

Are we going to see a Game 7 in the World Series this year? It sure feels that way. Charlie Manuel predicted Phillies in 7. We’ll see if the Cinderella story plays out as the champ is crowned in Houston this weekend.

Charlie Manuel predicted from the start #Phillies in 7. He says they’ll have their “Cinderella moment.” If I’m gonna trust anyone, it’s gonna be the man who brought them to win it all in ‘08. BELIEVE! It’s. Not. Over. Yall!!!! #WorldSeries @69News @BarstoolPhilly pic.twitter.com/tcttRPdXg3 — Ali Reid (@alireidtv) November 4, 2022

I’m not going to receive any emails that are sent to Joe, so if there’s something pressing that you have to address over the next couple of days, maybe another belly-button controversy, send it my way.

@sjoseph_sports on Twitter. The DMs are open.

Enjoy your Saturday!

Numbers from:

Tom Brady needs 164 yards this week to reach 100,000 career passing yards, including the playoffs pic.twitter.com/wipkB5r9v4 — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) November 4, 2022

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

pic.twitter.com/ctz8uclDAG — sports announcers with no context (@nocontxtanncr) November 4, 2022

It was never too early to start circling stuff in the Sears catalog that your parents were never going to buy… pic.twitter.com/ewu36Bmf5m — 80s Sports N Stuff (@80sSportsNStuff) November 5, 2022

Omg I'll never unsee this now. pic.twitter.com/5HMhqldXB9 — Jo Madden (@JoMaddenSports) November 4, 2022

damnit which intern posted this — Portland Pickles (@picklesbaseball) November 5, 2022

why is that the score pic.twitter.com/RZJUDQQ055 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) November 5, 2022

Congrats to @JustinWaltersTV 🎉



The first sideline reporter to be married and call a game on the same day! pic.twitter.com/YZ9e4dMS2N — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) November 5, 2022

How about this announcer jinx on Michael Penix before the Oregon State pick six?! 😂 pic.twitter.com/VRytLXzOF9 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 5, 2022

Every so often I just sit back and think about this tweet pic.twitter.com/xKh6UiYRp4 — McNeil (@Reflog_18) November 4, 2022

waiting all year for my birthday breakfast… I was not paid by Fred or Barney for this post…#noad pic.twitter.com/oc2azP3xyN — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) November 4, 2022

ESPN’s got @JalenRose out here reading hostage video apologies. This is incredible TV: pic.twitter.com/x4CFoIUxcw — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 5, 2022

Cocktails will never be the same again 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/lDUr4VeioB — Parody Ross Kemp (@RossKemp6) November 4, 2022

He asked me if I’d put this on MyFace ☘️ pic.twitter.com/xiL5faYLzR — Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@wutrain) November 5, 2022

When you let your head coach take all the backlash for building an antiquated roster in the modern NFL and hide in the shadows. pic.twitter.com/ZcLBHtoQCS — Indy Source (@SourceIndiana) November 4, 2022

Nah this caught me so off guard 😭 pic.twitter.com/qxlRApgIHV — JM Gamin’ (@JMGamin_) November 4, 2022

Sweet Dee @KaitlinOlson standing beside a guy who’s wearing one of my @hogislandpress t-shirts is one of the coolest things to happen in my t-shirt making career @RMcElhenney pic.twitter.com/SKTA30l7t7 — Charlie Manuel (@CMBaseball41) November 3, 2022