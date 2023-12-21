Brazilian Volleyball Player Key Alves Makes Her Dream Of Becoming A Playboy Bunny Come True

Videos by OutKick

Brazilian volleyball player Key Alves’ dreams have come true and just in time for the holidays. She’s already the face/booty of professional volleyball. She’s a certified Instagram star who has gone from 5.1 million to 13.4 million followers in the last year plus alone.

On top of that, she has landed several lucrative brand deals and has been cashing in big time on OnlyFans – one $13.99 subscription at a time. Not a bad run up to this point for the 23-year-old.

Although, long before achieving all of that success she had another dream. A dream of one day becoming a Playboy Bunny.

This week those, seemingly very distant, dreams have become a reality. Key shared the news on Wednesday with a collaborative post with the brand.

Playboy announced in the post, “Meet @keyalves – Brazilian breakout sensation, professional volleyball star and our newest Playboy Bunny.”

For her part of the post, Key talked about those dreams, “Growing up, working with Playboy felt like a very distant, sought-after goal for people where I am from….”

“It’s always been my dream gig though, so I hustled hard and made it happen,” she continued. “I have a strong work ethic and feel like 2024 will be my year!”

Key Alves Can Do It All And At A Very High Level

What a perfect message for the holiday season. Take it from Key, kids. If you hustle hard and put your strong work ethic to good use anything is possible. Even one day making your dream of becoming a Playboy Bunny a reality.

This announcement puts a nice end to the year for the volleyball player, who somehow managed to slide under the radar for most of it. That’s not an easy thing to do when you more than double your Instagram following.

But other than a well-known soccer player sliding into her and her twins’ DMs, Key managed to do it. With the statement that 2024 is going to be her year it sounds like she has plans to change that. We’ll be here for it.

Whether it’s another viral volleyball moment that captivates the internet’s imagination or some work as a Playboy Bunny, the OutKick Culture Department is looking forward to more of Key Alves popping up on the radar in the new year.