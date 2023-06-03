Brazilian OnlyFans Model Says Men Are Afraid To Talk To Her Because She Looks Like Kylie Jenner

Videos by OutKick

This isn’t the first time a model has claimed to be too hot to find a date and if I had to place a bet I’d say it won’t be the last time either. The life of a hot social media influencer isn’t an easy one.

Sure you can gain followers like it’s nobody’s business. And it might be true that you can turn your large following into brand deals. Finding success on OnlyFans with a built-in fan base is much easier.

Brazilian model finds it hard to date due to her looks (Image Credit: Julia Medeiros/Instagram)

But there’s more to life than social media success and OnlyFans riches. Some models are just looking for love. Julia Medeiros is one of them. The 22-year-old Brazilian calls Miami home and makes as much as $100,000 a month on OnlyFans, but can’t find men willing to talk to her.

“Men are afraid to come talk to me,” Medeiros told Jam Press. “I noticed that in clubs women who are less attractive than me actually get hit on more.”

The tried and true method of hitting up the club with a bunch of ugly chicks isn’t working for her either. She still walks away empty-handed while her ugly friends get the guys.

“I can hang out with a group of ugly girls and even if I’m the prettiest, the ugly ones will get guys – but the men won’t even talk to me.”

Medeiros explained that men get really nervous around her and that they don’t talk to her because they’re “afraid of rejection.”

Aside from the fear of rejection, why are men choosing ugly women over her? Well that’s an easy one for the model to answer. It’s her resemblance to Kylie Jenner that is keeping them away.

Being A Successful OnlyFans Model Isn’t All It’s Cracked Up To Be

“I look like Kylie Jenner and that intimidates people too,” Medeiros claims.

Looking like Kylie Jenner hasn’t hurt her when it comes to the online world. She gets plenty of attention on Instagram where she has more than 100,000 followers. There are plenty of guys checking her out on dating apps as well.

Medeiros says she gets up to 500 likes on the dating app Hinge, but when it comes down to matches and those matches becoming a relationship the number slides all the way back down to zero.

OnlyFans model sets the record straight about her success on dating apps (Image Credit: Julia Medeiros/Instagram Story)

Dating isn’t easy, even on dating apps for this influencer. It’s not like she has unreasonable standards or anything like that. She wants a tall, successful, outgoing and funny man, who will take charge.

“To conquer me in real life the man needs to be tall — this is the first requirement,” Medeiros said. “I’m 167 [centimeters], and I want to wear heels next to my man, therefore, he needs to be quite tall for me to be smaller than him.”

“He also needs to be successful, outgoing and funny,” she continued. “I’m also very passive, my partner needs to be active, otherwise it won’t work.”

Is that too much to ask for in a man? I don’t think so. If you’re looking for an OnlyFans model who looks like one of the Jenners to settle down with than this might be your chance.

Remember, shooters shoot.