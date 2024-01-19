Brazilian Model Has Her Dreams Of Being On A Playboy Cover Come True, She Then Shoots Her Shot With Lionel Messi By Dedicating It To Him

Videos by OutKick

After all these years Playboy is still making dreams come true. The latest to realize her dreams is Brazilian model Janaina Prazeres. She found herself on the cover of the magazine for the first time for Playboy Norway.

The magazine introduced the 35-year-old as “The Perfect Woman” on the cover. After landing her first ever cover she announced, “Fulfilling a dream is transforming reality into something extraordinary.”

Janaina continued, “Today, I share with you the realization of one of my biggest dreams, being on the cover of Playboy Norway!”

For the interview portion of the appearance in the magazine, and on the cover, Janaina reveals that she decided to dedicate her first Playboy cover to one of the best soccer players in the world, as one does when they finally realize their dream.

She teased on Instagram, while tagging Lionel Messi, “I’m very happy to share this moment with you, finally my Playboy materialized. And my first dedication was to someone special, check it out!”

She told Playboy, “If the person on the cover is the most perfect woman in the world, I thought it was fair to dedicate it to the greatest player in the universe.”

“My intention is to honor you and today I present you with what is most precious to me today, the first international cover. You deserve!”

Nothing Like Using Your Playboy Cover To Deliver A Message

It’s her dream. Who are any of us to tell her how to celebrate it? Besides, Janaina could have dedicated the cover to someone we’ve never heard of before.

Or even worse, she could have brought up her nanna or something. Nobody wants their buzz killed with talk of someone’s nanna.

We’re here to have a good time, watch “The Perfect Woman” dominate her Playboy cover, and then witness a roundabout attempt by her to shoot her shot with one of the best soccer players on the planet.

That’s not too much to ask in my book. Janaina added, “Messi is a beautiful man and has an impeccable posture on all occasions. I would love to see him peel the leaves, I hope he likes it.”

“Many praised me, some thought the idea of giving it as a gift was great and haters always appear too. I had to hear that I wanted to appear, but I just ignore these comments.”

Congratulations to Janaina Prazeres for realizing her dream of becoming a Playboy cover model. Messi deserves some congratulations as well for having the issue dedicated to him.