Braylon Edwards Rips Ohio State: ‘Falling Apart’

There’s never any love lost between the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes, even in the middle of spring. Former Wolverine wide receiver Braylon Edwards fired some shots to reignite the rivalry even with football season months away.

While discussing the idea that Michigan and Ohio State are trending in opposite directions on his show Ermanni & Edwards

Despite Ohio State making the College Football Playoff and nearly getting to the National Championship game, Edwards said that they’re a team that just can’t beat Michigan.

“This is why I say it’s over. Michigan is not only beating Ohio State. They are having their way with Ohio State,” Edwards said praising the way head coach Jim Harbaugh has built a team that is dominant in the trenches.

“It’s not even interesting in the second half, if you will, anymore. Especially in the fourth quarter, it’s just not. Ohio State fans, they are off on Ryan Day, the kids seem like they are just trying to just get basically to the NFL.”

While Edwards noted that while Ohio State has an array of offensive weapons to choose from and has continued to crank out start QBs, he said that top quarterbacks will continue to head to Ann Arbor over Columbus.

“Why, if I’m one of the best quarterbacks in the country, why would I choose a school that hasn’t had a 1,000-yard receiver since Jeremy Gallon?” he asked. “Why would I choose a place that doesn’t throw the ball like that?”

Edwards said it’s because the overall program is better at Michigan.

“That program is falling apart,” Edwards said of Ohio State. “And recruits can see it.”

