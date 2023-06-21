Brawl Breaks Out California School Board Protest During ‘Pride’ Showdown

Videos by OutKick

Two weeks after a brawl outside a Southern California school board meeting where it was to decide if the district would recognize “Pride Month,” (spoiler, it passed), demonstrators were punching and kicking each other again Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles Daily News estimates 300 people gathered outside the Glendale Unified School District’s headquarters Tuesday night as tensions continue to rise over the constant drumbeat of sexual identity and teaching kids about same-sex parents.

By the end of Tuesday night, one person was arrested and the demonstrators turned in a violent curb-stomping video that has gone viral.

A physical brawl breaks out (again) at the Glendale school board meeting. pic.twitter.com/vqiVHtMcpA — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) June 21, 2023

“This is about protecting the children. That’s it,” one demonstrator told ABC-7 while gathered outside the school board meeting. “Adults can do whatever they want, but the children; they need somebody to protect them. They’re not ready to make the right choices at that time, especially when it comes down to sex.”

WILD SCENE: Tensions rose today at a school board meeting in Glendale, AZ between Armenians, ANTIFA, and LGBTQ+ supporters pic.twitter.com/fGXEbx0IRh — Franklin Delano Asscracker (@FDASSCRACKER) June 21, 2023

The showdown between the two sides — mostly Armenian immigrant parents vs. LGBTQ supporters — goes back to a June 2 battle at Saticoy Elementary where the Armenians protested a “Pride-themed book reading” describing same-sex marriage and LGBTQ identities.

The book in question, The Great Big Book of Families by Mary Hoffman, “features illustrations and descriptions of different types of families and how their lives are similar and different” and is aimed at the pre-K to first-grade level.

Now, if you remember back to when the Dodgers were pushing the weirdo nuns on the community, it was viewed as a rather ballsy move considering how many Hispanics love the Dodgers and how much they’re leaning into Catholicism right now.

According to the L.A. Daily News, the Saticoy Elementary protest contained a significant number of Armenian and Hispanic families who “share conservative values” and “don’t feel this material is appropriate to teach to the children.

And now here we are on June 21 with tensions boiling over. There have now been two different street clashes and the Armenians declaring “Leave our children alone” on t-shirts at Tuesday night’s protest.

“The ONLY flag that has a place in schools our beautiful 🇺🇸 Our patriotic parents fighting for our parental rights as well as the rights of young children!” the group announced Tuesday night on Instagram.