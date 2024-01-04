Brawl Breaks Out At Kid’s Party At A California Trampoline Park

Videos by OutKick

A kid’s party at a Sky Zone trampoline park in Anaheim, California turned into complete chaos last week when a brawl broke out in the middle of it. There were multiple fights that took place and heavy punches that landed during the melee.

At least two of the brawls that took place, and were caught on camera, involved the same guy. He was on the receiving end of most of the punches.

Brawl at a trampoline park in California (Image Credit: Gunz_nButter/X)

There aren’t any details as to what led up to punches being exchanged, but it’s safe to say that more than one person inside the business didn’t like the guy wearing a tank top. Whether he instigated things or not doesn’t matter.

The folks inside the trampoline park decided they weren’t fans of his. In one of the clips the tank top wearing man is tripped by someone holding a toddler. He falls to the ground and the man giving chase goes right to work on him.

The guy in the tank top narrowly avoids a huge kick meant for his head. He then turtles up while taking a right hand.

At this point in the wild scene another man appears to be trying to break things up and is dropped for his efforts with a cage-worthy overhand right.

Head Out To The Trampoline Park For The Fun And Exercise, Stay For The Brawl

There are whistles being blown as the dude doing all of the damage returns his attention to the tank top wearing guy, who is still turtled up on the floor.

Eventually others, who have no regard for their own personal safety, step in to break the fight up.

Later in the same clip, the tank top guy is tangled up with another man, who is rocking dreadlocks down to his waist. A woman comes over and lands a few shots before being separated by someone who could be an employee.

It’s hard to tell. For the most part the employees appear – other than blowing their whistles – to want no part of the action.

ANAHEIM, California- Men brawl at a kids party that was being held at the Sky Zone Trampoline Park pic.twitter.com/Me68z3NfJJ — GUNZ N BUTTER (@Gunz_nButter) December 31, 2023

In a yet another clip, there is more fighting captured between the tank top guy and the man with dreads down to his waist. It’s not clear if this took place before or after the first clip, but it shows the two exchanging punches without any attempt to break the fight up.

It’s just a typical kid’s party at the Sky Zone trampoline park in Anaheim. Bring the family out, head up to the second level, pull out your phones, and enjoying the action.