Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. Belts 450-Foot Home Run While Falling Down

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. isn’t like most. If he was, then he’d remain on his own two feet while hitting a bomb.

During the fourth inning of Atlanta’s home game against the Brewers Friday night, Acuña Jr. quite literally swung so hard, that he couldn’t stay upright. But that didn’t matter. Acuña Jr. still managed to club one to straightaway center for a solo home run to cut Milwaukee’s lead to 2-1.

Have you ever seen anyone homer while FALLING DOWN?!



Welcome back, Ronald Acuña Jr. pic.twitter.com/LPm3GEBg5V — MLB (@MLB) May 7, 2022

Brewers LHP Eric Lauer could only turn and stare as Acuña’s ball traveled 450-feet. Per ESPN, the home run had an exit velocity of 111.7 mph. Acuña Jr. has now hit 28 home runs with an exit velocity of 110 mph or more since 2019, fifth in the Majors.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.