Braves Rest Advantage Gives Big Edge Against Giants

Every now and then you get a game that you find a little extra edge on. I think this is the game for us today. You see the Braves were able to travel from Seattle to San Francisco, a two-hour flight. The Giants played the Cubs in Chicago last night, almost a five-hour flight after. And, even with a late game, that puts the Giants at a disadvantage. Plus the Braves are a better team. Let’s explain a bit about the pitching.

Spencer Strider is pitching for the Braves. This is one of the two younger pitchers on the Braves and he has been outstanding in his games for almost every start this season. His first two of September have been great. In 14 total innings, he’s allowed only four hits and just two earned runs. Oh, and he has struck out 25 hitters in those innings. So, yes, Strider is a hell of a pitcher and he is hitting his, um, stride. Over his last eight starts, the Braves have won seven of them. In those seven victories, they have won by two or more runs in six of those seven victories. But, you’ll never guess who had the most success against Strider on the season… That’s right, the Giants. The Giants beat the Braves 12-10 in June when Strider allowed six earned runs in 3.2 innings.

Alex Cobb is pitching for the Giants tonight. He’s been a decent starter for them on the year but has more success at home than on the road. I assume Cobb was sent to San Francisco earlier instead of traveling with the team. That should make him a little more rested, but the offense should still be tired. Still, Cobb could make life a little difficult for the Braves as he has tossed 70 innings at home and allowed just 20 earned runs. The Braves are 9-for-41 against him, with six of those hits going for extra bases. He has six consecutive quality starts at home, but the Giants have lost half of those games. Two of those three losses have been by more than two runs.

Cobb is a solid pitcher, but Strider is throwing great and I’d imagine that the appearance against the Giants was more of a fluke than anything. Also, the reality of travel is going to be too much for the Giants to overcome here. I’m taking the Braves -1.5 at -105. I will play this for two units.

