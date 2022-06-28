Braves’ Kenley Jansen On The Shelf With Irregular Heartbeat

The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves have cooled off after their 14-game winning streak was halted last week and will now be without their star closer for the foreseeable future.

The team placed Kenley Jansen on the 15-day injured list with an irregular heartbeat on Tuesday. The move was retroactive to Monday.

Jansen, 34, has a history of heart issues, having undergone corrective heart surgery in November 2018. Per ESPN, Jansen underwent a cardiac ablation in 2012, when abnormal tissue in the left atrium of his heart was cauterized.

The three-time All-Star and 2020 World Series champion signed a one-year, $16 million deal with the Braves after spending 12 seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Jansen has recorded 20 saves this year and has pitched to a 3.58 ERA with 47 strikeouts.

Jansen blew his fourth save of the season in Atlanta’s 5-3 loss to the Dodgers Sunday night, after he gave up two runs in the ninth to blow a 2-0 lead.

In Jansen’s absence, manager Brian Snitker will likely turn to Will Smith or A.J. Minter to close out games for the Braves. Atlanta is 42-32 this season, second place in the National League East.

