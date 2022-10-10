Braves Fans Upset About NLDS Start Times

The Braves are on the hunt for a World Series repeat, but their fans are none-too-pleased about the start times for the first two games of their NLDS series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Game 1 and Game 2 start at 1:07 and 4:37 in the afternoon respectively, leaving Braves fans asking, “how are we supposed to get to the game?!”

There’s only two games on Wednesday and the Braves still got a 4:30 pm start time? When the other game is in LA? They couldn’t have done like 6 pm and 9 pm? — Stephen (@b_outliers) October 9, 2022

Screw the fans of the defending World Series champs with back to back weekday afternoon games. Wyd, @MLB? https://t.co/2A5IqMz5VH — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) October 9, 2022

What a moronic league https://t.co/wnBL1u6HQ0 — DelcoDelphia (@DelcoDelphia) October 10, 2022

It’s a fair point. Anyone with a job is going to have a tough time getting to either one of those games, and doing so may come at the cost of burning a vacation day (or feigning an illness, but you didn’t hear that from me).

Plus, some of those times will force fans to deal with brutal rush hour traffic. Meanwhile, morning commuters will have to fight Braves traffic.

No one wins.

Without a doubt, there’s a greater emphasis placed on catering to the television audience. As there should be, it’s many times bigger. That’s why MLB spaced all divisional games by at least two hours. Of course, doing so ends up in situations like this.

However, it happens every year and will continue to happen in the years to come.

Still, pretty frustrating if you’re a Braves fan.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle