Braves Fans Throw Trash On Field Even Though Umpires Made Correct Call

Lots of things went wrong for the Atlanta Braves in their 3-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the NLDS. But the ugliest element of the defeat came not from the Braves players, but their fans.

In the top of the 8th inning, the Phillies were up 2-0 and had the bases loaded with two outs, and catcher J.T. Realmuto faced a 2-2 count. He fouled off a pitch from Pierce Johnson to stay alive, but immediately indicated that Braves catcher Sean Murphy interfered with his swing. The home plate umpire agreed, Realmuto took first, and a run scored.

The crew reviewed the play to make sure they got it right, and video confirmed Murphy had indeed interfered. But that didn’t matter to the normally classy Braves fans, who started chucking trash on the field from all angles.

Larry Andersen on Braves fans throwing trash onto the field: “I just hope that the national media will take a look at this and understand that this game is not being played in Philadelphia.” pic.twitter.com/ephDoFEZr9 — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) October 8, 2023

Larry Andersen, a Phillies announcer for Philadelphia-based “94 WIP Sports Radio,” seemed thrilled to point out that for once, the troublemakers in the stands weren’t Phillie fans.

“I just hope that the national media will take a look at this and understand that this game is not being played in Philadelphia. This game is being played in Atlanta,” Andersen said. “I’ve heard enough about Phillies fans, I’m sick of that.”

Andersen seems to forget that he covers sports in a city that has a reputation for being some of the worst fans in America, regardless of the sport. But I digress.

Braves Fans Have Bigger Things To Worry About Than The Call

The Braves fans don’t really have a strong case for acting the way they did. Murphy even seemed to know that he interfered with Realmuto’s swing, and was more disappointed in himself than the call (as you can see at roughly the 1:32 mark of the video). If the player didn’t dispute the call, the fans shouldn’t either.

Frankly, the umpire’s decision on a rather obvious call should be the least of worries for Braves fans. They should be worried about a star-studded lineup only putting up a measly six hits in the game, and which got shut out for the first time since – I kid you not – May 12th. Oh, there’s also the unsettling fact that 71 percent of all Game 1 winners in a best of five series end up advancing to the next round.

So basically, the likes of Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson, and Ozzie Albies have to wake up in a hurry to turn things around. Otherwise, Truist Park might become Atlanta’s biggest trash can.