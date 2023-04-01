Brat Fired From McDonald’s Goes Out Kicking & Screaming: ‘You’re Not My Mom!’

Videos by OutKick

An intolerable teen with a big mouth got canned from McDonald’s recently, and went out the door kicking and screaming.

And then, in typical fashion, he did was all the kiddos do nowadays — post the video to TikTok for all the Chinese government to see.

“Gina was bad, but my 8th grade zesty attitude was worse,” he captioned the video, which now has over 340,000 views.

TikTok teen fired from McDonald’s

My God, it’s amazing how bad this current generation is. What are they? Gen-Z? We still on that?

Regardless, they’re the worst — and middle school has ALWAYS been the absolute worst part of growing up. I hated middle school. When everyone grows up, they always look back and say the same thing …

Damn, middle school was truly awful.

It was and it still is. Just a bunch of tween brats walking up and down the hallways with their stupid little binders smelling like a can of Axe body spray exploded on the car ride to school.

Anyway, this 8th grader — I guess he’s known as Laith — is middle school in a nutshell. Just the worst human.

I mean, this interaction right here is PEAK middle schooler and one I’d imagine McDonald’s sees A LOT.

Gina: This was your job, sir. You are not at home and you’re not at school.

Laith: You’re not my mom and you’re not my teacher!

Gina: You have a good day, sir.

Laith: F–k you! F–k you! Ugly ass!

Classic stupid kid line, too — “you’re not my mom.” As if that matters at all in the real world. Hilarious.

And how about this follow-up video and explanation on his McDonald’s from Laith?

“She [Gina] was actually one of the worst people you’ll ever meet,” he said. “I was only there for like two months, and I got a good 10 scoldings from her.”

Gee, can’t imagine why!