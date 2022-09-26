Utah Star Hit With Devastating Health News

Utah tight end Brant Kuithe’s season is over.

Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham announced Monday afternoon that the Utah star is done for the rest of the year after suffering a lower body injury against Arizona State this past weekend.

This is an unbelievable blow for the Utes, and it’s hard to put into words how much this will impact the offensive side of the ball for Utah.

Prior to getting hurt, Kuithe hauled in three touchdowns and 206 receiving yards for the Utes.

He was a very dependable part of the offensive, and he’s now done. Since taking the field for Utah in 2018, he has 1,882 receiving yards and 16 receiving touchdowns.

He was a massive part of Kyle Whittinham’s offense. Now, after just four games, he’s done for the rest of 2022, and there’s a real chance he’s played his last snap of football for the Utes.

There’s a chance he could return for another season of action, but given the fact he’s an NFL talent, he might choose to just go pro if he’s healthy enough.

If not, he could always return to Salt Lake City.

It’s devastating news for the Utes and all the fans of the program. Hopefully, he’s able to bounce back and return to 100%