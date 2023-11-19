Brandon Staley Gets Into It With Reporters Following Chargers Disappointing Loss To Packers

Videos by OutKick

The Los Angeles Chargers dropped to 4-6 in a season that is starting to slip away from them. On Sunday, they lost to the Green Bay Packers, 23-20. Head coach Brandon Staley, whose job is on the line, showed extreme frustration with the media during his postgame availability.

As someone who believes Staley faces far more criticism than he deserves, no game serves as a better example than Sunday. Chargers receivers dropped pass after pass, several that dramatically changed the game.

That’s not surprising since three of their top pass-catchers — Mike Williams, Josh Palmer and Gerald Everett — are hurt.

Plus, first-round pick Quentin Johnston is struggling in his first NFL season. His final-drive drop perfectly encapsulated the Chargers’ season.

Quentin Johnston could have won this game for the Chargers pic.twitter.com/v9dUQj1OVr — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) November 19, 2023

But, the postgame questions focused on the team’s defense. Staley calls the team’s defense, as that’s his background.

For that, he’s received a lot of criticism, rightfully so. The Chargers’ defense has not been good in any of his three seasons as the head coach.

Although the defense played a strong game for the majority of the contest, it allowed the Packers to go 75 yards in under three minutes to take back the lead after the Chargers had just scored a touchdown of their own.

Two key plays defined the sequence: Asante Samuel committed a pass interference on a 3rd-and-20 and Jordan Love hit Romeo Doubs in the corner of the end zone for the game-winning score.

There appeared to be a mix-up in the Chargers secondary, which allowed Doubs to get open for the score.

However, Brandon Staley didn’t want to answer questions about the defense after the game. He took particular issue with a reporter who asked if he’s considering giving up defensive play-calling duties.

It sounds as though the reporter has asked this question several times in the past…

WATCH (the good stuff comes around the 2:00 mark and goes through about the 4:00 mark)

My stance on Staley hasn’t really changed. I think he gets more criticism than he deserves, but he gets paid millions of dollars to win games.

Plus, perception is reality. The perception is that he’s a bad coach and holding the Chargers back. Is that true? We won’t know until they fire him and replace him with someone else.

Luckily, we’ll probably start getting our answer next season.