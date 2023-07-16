Videos by OutKick

Brandon Miller likes to troll the media. Or so he says……..

Miller, the No. 2 NBA draft pick, has gone viral in recent days over a TikTok video in which he failed to recognize three NBA players— one of which is among the better veterans in the league. The former SEC Player of the Year claims that it was just a joke.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 09: Brandon Miller #24 of the Charlotte Hornets warms up before a 2023 NBA Summer League game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In the video, Miller is tasked with choosing a starting five at random. If a player pops up that he does not want in his lineup, he has the option to skip over said player and autogenerate another.

After getting through the point guard, shooting guard and power forward position, Miller was unable to recognize Isaiah Hartenstein, Jonas Valanciunas and Khris Middleton.

Although it is funny to see a top-five pick be unable to recognize any NBA player, it makes sense that Miller could not put his finger on Hartenstein and Valanciunas. Middleton, though, is another story.

Not only is the 31-year-old a three-time All-Star, he played a big role on the Bucks’ 2021 championship team. He averages 17 points per game.

Middleton also has a pretty distinct look to him. It’s not like he is a generic European center.

Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks.

(Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Miller being unable to recognize Middleton was shocking. Is the newest member of the Hornets a casual?

Apparently not.

Brandon Miller says that he was trolling.

Miller didn’t suit up for Charlotte’s Summer League game Saturday. He did talk to the media and he was asked about the TikTok video.

With a smirk on his face, Miller said that his lack of knowledge was a ploy.

I think people should have more fun in the NBA instead of just always serious. I think I can bring the fun back to the game. I troll the media for fun. — Brandon Miller

Here is his full response:

Miller says that it was an elaborate troll. Do you believe him?