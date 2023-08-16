Hunting The World’s Most Wanted Terrorists And The Tragedy Of Benghazi | Undercover CIA Brandon Blackburn

Former CIA officer Brandon Blackburn dedicated part of his life to hunting terrorists, and he now joins American Joyride to tell his story.

Brandon served in the CIA as an undercover targeting officer hunting some of the most wanted men on the planet. What does it mean to be an undercover targeting officer? While not all the details can be revealed, Brandon gave OutKick fans a pretty in-depth look at what it means to serve the country with the CIA. We talked about his job, the tragedy of Benghazi, politics being injected into the agency, his opinions of Tier One operators, China and much more.

As always, grab your favorite drink, and let’s smash the play button.

I hope you all enjoyed hearing Brandon Blackburn’s story as much as I enjoyed sharing it. Feel free to check out some more stories with great Americans below.

American JoyrideDavid HooksteadOutKick's American Joyride with David Hookstead

Written by David Hookstead

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture.

He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics.

Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.

