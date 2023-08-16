Hunting The World’s Most Wanted Terrorists And The Tragedy Of Benghazi | Undercover CIA Brandon Blackburn

Videos by OutKick

Former CIA officer Brandon Blackburn dedicated part of his life to hunting terrorists, and he now joins American Joyride to tell his story.

Brandon served in the CIA as an undercover targeting officer hunting some of the most wanted men on the planet. What does it mean to be an undercover targeting officer? While not all the details can be revealed, Brandon gave OutKick fans a pretty in-depth look at what it means to serve the country with the CIA. We talked about his job, the tragedy of Benghazi, politics being injected into the agency, his opinions of Tier One operators, China and much more.

