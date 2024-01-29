Brandon Aiyuk Knew The 49ers Would Have A Great Day Against The Lions When A Ladybug Landed On His Cleat

Videos by OutKick

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk remembers the exact moment he knew his squad had a chance to win the NFC title.

Coming into the game, the 49ers had a lot of mental advantages they’d need on their side. They had the No. 1 seed, home field advantage, and a far more talented roster on their hands.

But the Detroit Lions didn’t seem to notice any of that, as they raced to a 24-7 halftime lead. For the great season San Francisco had, it all looked like it would slip away and go to waste.

Then Aiyuk entered the chat.

After having a subpar first half (pretty much everyone one the 49ers offense did), Aiyuk made one of the wildest circus catches in history. Purdy threw in his direction on a 3rd-and-4, but the ball sailed and allowed Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor to make a play on it.

Instead of intercepting it, the ball bounced off Vildor’s head. An alert Aiyuk snagged the ricocheted ball for a 51-yard play and a huge momentum swing.

If you just said “No way” under your breath after watching it, don’t worry, that’s what I did when I watched the game last night.

Three plays later, he snagged a touchdown to bring them within seven. That sparked the largest comeback from a halftime deficit in a conference title game in NFL history.

A Ladybug Put Aiyuk In A Good Mindset

You’d think after a play like that, Aiyuk got the feeling his team was heading to Vegas. However, he apparently had a good feeling about the game long before the massive deficit and ensuing comeback.

Before kickoff, a tiny friend came to encourage the wide receiver. Like, a really tiny friend.

A ladybug landed on Aiyuk’s shoe before the game started. That’s the exact moment the wide receiver thought it would be a good day.

"Before the game, a ladybug landed on my shoe… Just great luck, God was with us today, great win, bang bang Niner gang."



“Before the game, a ladybug landed on my shoe,” Aiyuk siad. “Just great luck, God was with us today, great win, bang bang Niner gang.”

While the ladybug portion of this clip is obviously the funniest, we shouldn’t lose sight of what an all-time quote this is. That’s the reaction of a man who’s excited to go to the Super Bowl after an emotional win, and is hilarious from start to finish.

The Niner gang might want to bring extra ladybugs to the Super Bowl, because apparently that means good luck.