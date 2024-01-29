Brandon Aiyuk Not Happy His Circus Catch Wasn’t No. 1 On ‘SportsCenter’ Top 10

Videos by OutKick

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk certainly had the catch of the postseason on Sunday. Maybe the catch of the year.

Down 24-10 in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions, Aiyuk stretched out for a 51-yard bomb by Brock Purdy. But that’s after the ball went through the arms and bounced off the face mask of Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor.

This jaw-dropping catch changed the trajectory of the game.

But apparently, it wasn’t even the best play of the day — at least according to ESPN’s SportsCenter Top 10. That honor belongs to Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson, who caught his own pass in the AFC Championship earlier that day.

Brandon Aiyuk posted his reaction to the news on his Instagram story.

“No. 2? Who they gonna have at 1, then?” he asked from his bed. “Man, get the F…”

The video cuts off there, but you can use your imagination.

Brandon Aiyuk's crazy catch didn't make it to No. 1 on SportsCenter's Top 10 plays.



Aiyuk's reaction to finding out what No. 1 was 😂 pic.twitter.com/Txi3BTbR8x — Ari Meirov (@AriMeirov) January 29, 2024

Of course, both plays involved skill …and a whole lot of luck.

“I saw the replay and I was like, ‘Ha, just how we intended it to look, off the guy’s face mask and right to BA,'” Niners tight end George Kittle joked. “Dang, Brock’s good at football isn’t he?”

Purdy said he trusted his receiver to win the one-on-one battle.

“People can say what they want, but I was giving my guy a shot and it worked out,” Purdy said.

BRANDON AIYUK CATCHES IT OFF THE DEFLECTION 😱🤯



UNREAL.



pic.twitter.com/lKG8ZUg7x6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 29, 2024

So Aiyuk’s circus catch might not have been No. 1 on SportsCenter. But according to his teammates, it was the play of the day.

“That was the play that changed things,” San Francisco fullback Kyle Juszczyk said. “Definitely shifted the momentum. It was on after that.”

So just let Lamar have this one, BA. The Super Bowl is cooler anyway.

