Porn Star Brandi Love Roasts Mia Khalifa Giving Marriage Advice

Porn star Brandi Love didn’t seem overly impressed with Mia Khalifa’s marriage advice.

Khalifa blew up Thursday on Twitter after a video went viral of her sharing some pretty awful marriage advice. She cited her multiple divorces and a third failed engagement as proof that you should up and leave marriages if things don’t seem to be going well.

“Married at 18. Divorced at 21. Second marriage. Married at 25. Divorced at 28. Third engagement. Engaged at 29. Ended it at 30, but I kept the ring. I’m still keeping Tom Brady on his toes. We should not be afraid to leave these men. We are not stuck with these people. Marriage is not a sanctimonious thing. It is paperwork. It is a commitment you make to someone, but if you feel you’re not getting anything from that commitment and you’re trying, you got to go. You got to go. You have to go,” Khalifa told her fans.

Brandi Love reacts to Mia Khalifa’s horrible marriage advice.

While Mia Khalifa might think she’s a marriage expert due to the fact she’s been divorced multiple times, Brandi Love wasn’t nearly as entertained as others.

Love, who is an OutKick fan, tweeted “RIP 2023” in response to the former porn star “giving marriage advice” to people.

However, the roast session from Love wasn’t over after just one tweet. She fired off a follow-up calling Khalifa sharing marriage advice “insane” and compared it to “asking Lizzo to be your personal trainer.”

“Boom! Roasted!” – Michael Scott – Brandi Love.

Khalifa’s advice was absolutely awful.

As I stated Thursday, the criticism of Khalifa has nothing to do with her being an adult entertainer. At one point, Mia Khalifa was at the top of the Pornhub rankings. She was a star in the industry. Her X-rated days are behind her, and the criticism has nothing to do with that.

It’s the fact she cited all her failed relationships for why she should be taken seriously on marriages. That doesn’t make sense.

Mia Khalifa goes viral with awful marriage advice. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Do you ask a doctor with multiple botched surgeries how to do one? Probably not. You’d probably wait to get advice from a successful surgeon.

The fact Mia Khalifa threw in a Tom Brady comparison just made it all the more insane. A desperate cry for attention.

Brandi Love wrecks Mia Khalifa’s marriage advice.

As for Brandi Love, she came down from the top rope with a brutal roast. You know you’re losing whenever you’re compared to Lizzo.

That’s not something anyone wants. Not at all. It’s also worth noting that unlike Mia Khalifa, Brandi Love doesn’t have multiple failed marriages.

She’s pretty open about her husband and business partner.

Brandi Love roasts Mia Khalifa’s awful marriage advice. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Would you take marriage advice from someone who had multiple failed marriages before the age of 30? Was Mia Khalifa’s advice solid or insane? Let us know in the comments below.