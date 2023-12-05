Brandi Love Reacts To Florida State Playoff Crisis, Suggests The System Is Broken

Videos by OutKick

Porn star Brandi Love believes nothing beats college football, but there are serious “issues” following Florida State being left out of the playoff.

Love, who is a diehard Michigan fan, was pumped to see the Wolverines finish as 13-0 Big Ten champs and the number one overall seed.

However, we all know that’s not the storyline anyone is paying attention to. All eyes are on the fact the Seminoles were left out in favor of 12-1 Alabama.

People are livid, and for good reason. How does a 13-0 ACC champ not get in? This is what people have been debating since Sunday, including at least one OutKick reader calling for military action.

Now, the famous adult film actress has weighed in, and like many of us, she seems confused.

Love, an old friend and OutKick fan, doesn’t seem to understand why Alabama just rolled right into the playoff over 13-0 FSU. Hard to disagree, Brandi.

“Why does FL State get neglected when [they] went undefeated against all odds,” Love asked her followers before adding “there’s some legitimate issues.”

The star of “Filthy Moms 5” also noted that who *MIGHT* win a potential matchup shouldn’t matter at all. A lot of people are arguing Michigan would have preferred to play FSU, which is an indication they didn’t belong.

While the Wolverines might have a better chance against the Seminoles, she doesn’t think it matters, and she’s not buying any conspiracy theories.

Yet, prior to all hell breaking loosing on Sunday, Love stated what many know to be true:

“College football is the greatest sport on Earth.”

While many 100% agree with her take, it’s now left a lot of fans at a crossroads. We’ve always been told if you go undefeated and win a P5 title, then you’re in.

However, for the first time in the history of the sport, the committee chose to not do that, and cited Jordan Travis getting hurt as the reason why. Did everyone forget when Ohio State won a national title with a third string QB?

While we can all agree it’s the world’s greatest sport – Love is absolutely correct with her assessment – fans are now left wondering what the hell is going on.

Where do our great OutKick readers fall on the subject? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com! I look forward to hearing all your responses.