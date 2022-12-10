Braelon Allen Reveals If He Was Close To Leaving Wisconsin

It sounds like Wisconsin star Braelon Allen was never close to leaving the Badgers.

The superstar running back has been dogged by transfer rumors since early November, but he appeared to kill any further speculation about his future when he tweeted he was remaining with the team.

Now, he’s expanded on the situation, and claimed he “was always locked in” on Wisconsin.

Braelon Allen is staying at Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

“I am a Badger. I had a lot of people tell me, ‘Welcome back.’ I never left. I was always locked in here. Obviously, I was facing a weird situation during the season with rumors and things like that. But at the end of the day, I was always a Badger. As I have said multiple times, my main focus was the team and whoever we were playing that week to get that win. That was my main focus the whole time. It was a weird situation to be put in. You have to be careful with how you word things and what you’re saying so that you’re not giving people the wrong impression,” Allen explained during an appearance on 97.3 The Game, according to 247Sports.

Braelon Allen talks transfer rumors. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Braelon Allen isn’t going anywhere.

Hopefully, the Braelon Allen transfer rumors can just die at this point. He’s not leaving, and he could have made that any clearer.

Not only is he not leaving, it certainly appears the entire situation was way overblown if you believe his latest comments.

The team has been engulfed by chaos the whole season, but with Luke Fickell now running the show, some stability can hopefully return. Keeping Braelon Allen as RB1 in the backfield is a great step in the right direction.

Braelon Allen isn’t leaving the Badgers. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

At the same time, transfer rumors are the new normal in college sports. Thanks to NIL and the transfer portal, you’re going to see a lot more situations like this one.

There’s nothing that can be done. It’s just the reality of the situation. Players have never had more movement than they do right now.

Braelon Allen will be expected to lead Wisconsin in 2023. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Fortunately for Wisconsin fans, Allen decided to stay in Madison, and that’s great news for our 2023 outlook.