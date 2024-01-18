American Bradley Hammers Russian Tank In Ukraine In Crazy War Footage

Videos by OutKick

An absolutely wild video has surfaced from the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukraine continues to battle against a Russian invasion, and while the Ukrainians are in a brutal position after a failed counter-offensive, they’re still able to draw the blood of the enemy.

That was made crystal clear in a video showing a Bradley Fighting Vehicle going head to head with a Russian T-90 in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, according to the Daily Mail.

America sent Ukraine Bradleys in 2023. It’s designed to be quick, mobile and have some serious power, but it shouldn’t be any match for a tank…….right up until the moment it is.

The footage shows the Bradley being used by the Ukrainians absolutely smacking around the Russian T-90 – the nation’s most powerful tank in common circulation.

Check out the absolutely insane war footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. It’s a tough look for the Russian military.

I believe Putin was telling the world the T-90M was the most capable tank in the world, and here it is getting slaughtered by a M2A2 Bradley… an infantry fighting vehicle. Oof. That's going to leave a mark on Putin's ego. pic.twitter.com/1hA84cmOuU — Military Arms (@MAC_Arms) January 18, 2024

American Bradley lights up Russian T-90 tank.

As noted above, a Bradley is a very solid piece of battlefield equipment. If you’re going on offense and have some, then you’re going to be in a solid position.

However, the Bradley Fighting Vehicle isn’t designed to fight tanks with large firepower. That’s what other tanks are designed for.

The T-90 is Russia’s version of the Abrams (not even close in capabilities), and the only more-advanced tank in Putin’s arsenal is the T-14. However, it’s not known how many T-14s are currently being used, if at all.

Video shows a Bradley hammering a Russian T-90 tank in Ukraine. (Photo by DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

That means Russia has had to rely on the older T-90s for its military actions. On paper, a Bradley shouldn’t be any match for a T-90. Russia wants people to believe it’s an elite tank that can fight an Abrams (false), and that’s why the video above is such a brutal look.

A fighting vehicle absolutely lit up that Russian tank like it was a Christmas tree. It’d be a real shame if more people saw this video. Putin would really hate that.

The T-90 tank is one of the most powerful tanks Russia has. (Photo by Laski Diffusion/Getty Images)

The tank might not have been fully blown to bits, but it clearly was in major trouble against a weapons system that isn’t nearly as powerful on paper. Ukraine still remains at a massive disadvantage against Russia with the fronts stabilized, but it’s certainly never a bad day when the Russians get lit up. Wolverines!