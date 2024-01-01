Bradley Chubb Knee Injury Haunts Mike McDaniel And It Should…Because Having Chubb In Game Was A Big Mistake

Videos by OutKick

Why? That’s the question.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel knew it was coming and he tried to tackle it head on, which was better than many of his defensive players did in a 56-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

So why was Bradley Chubb, the team’s starting outside linebacker and best outside pass rush threat, still in the game with 3:18 left to play with the Dolphins trailing by 30 points?

The question glows in neon now because Chubb, who has a history that includes tearing his right ACL, is feared to have torn his right ACL again when his knee twisted awkwardly in a non-contact situation.

BALTIMORE – Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins looks on during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Dolphins Fear ACL Tear For Bradley Chubb

McDaniel did not confirm the injury is an ACL but the club privately fears that’s what an MRI Monday morning will reveal, per a source. Chubb previously suffered an ACL injury to the same knee in September of 2019.

So, again, why was Chubb — and most of the club’s defensive starters — in that game that was already lost?

“In hindsight I would absolutely not have wanted him out there if I would’ve known that he was going to get hurt,” McDaniel told reporters. “For sure. That’s a known part of the job that I understand fully. It doesn’t look very smart at all.”

No it does not.

BALTIMORE – Bradley Chubb of the Miami Dolphins reacts to an apparent injury during Sunday’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Mike McDaniel Explains His Chubb Decision

But, again, why? Why was Chubb out there?

“The thinking behind it was as it kind of was last year against this team in this place where I think we were down [35-14] at the beginning of the fourth quarter,” McDaniel said. “And when you are as close to the team as we are, you know the players inside and out, there’s times in football games where it’s not about winning or losing or can we come back?

“It’s about finishing the football game and having a taste of what our expectations were going into it. You know. The team was very confident in themselves going into the game and with good reasons. And our expectations fell very short …”

To be clear, last season the Dolphins did indeed put on a fabulous comeback victory over the Ravens after trailing by 21 points at the start of the fourth quarter.

But that was nothing like this. In that long-ago game, the teams were tied at 35 with 3:18 to play. Sunday’s game, meanwhile, was lost already with 3:18 to play.

McDaniel said “guys were very frustrated” and “the players wanted to go back in and play and finish the right way, heading into next week.”

BALTIMORE – Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

McDaniel Failed Dolphins Players

But it is the head coach’s job to protect the players from themselves. From their emotions. And he failed to do that this time.

“There’s times like this one where it doesn’t look …” McDaniel admitted. “I would like to have a time machine for sure in that situation after the events occurred. But you don’t know that when you go into it and I think the players didn’t see the results the game looking the way it did and they were hungry to get it right.”

You know, there are times it is the head coach’s job to simply accept responsibility and say he messed up. Not state a desire for a mythical technology. Not suggest a good decision could only be made in hindsight. And not put any of it on what his players wanted.

There are just moments when the best thing is to simply admit, “I made a bad call.”

It’s really alright for McDaniel to do that. He has more than enough good will to draw out his reservoir of great work to admit he messed up. It would not diminish him.

BALTIMORE – Bradley Chubb of the Miami Dolphins leaves the field with an injury during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Dolphins Should Just Move On

It would actually in some sectors gain him more respect because, you know, accountability.

But I didn’t hear that from McDaniel in any sort of transparent way.

“There’s plenty of decisions that I’ll cross-examine,” he said. “It’s hard not to. I do that every week with the amount of regard that I hold this position and the decisions I do make. But the intent is always purposeful and I made the call that the guys who went out there, they wanted to be out there.

“And it’s just one of those things that will forever be a part of the job that as a competitor you understand the results will always be what you have to be held accountable for. As they should. It’s not an exact science, but there’s a part of it you just have to literally take all the information you do have and make your best decision.”

The hope is next time — and there will be a next time because mistakes happen — when McDaniel’s best decision goes wrong, own it and learn from it. Then move on.

Next.

Follow on X: @ArmandoSalguero