Bradley Beal Allegedly Loses It After High School Kid Trash Talks Him, Or So Says Brian Scalabrine

Videos by OutKick

There’s. a rumor floating that a high school kid managed to get Phoenix Suns shooting guard Bradley Beal’s goat.

Former NBA player Brian Scalabrine was on SiriusXM’s NBA Radio and talked about hearing that Beal went toe-to-toe with 16-year-old hoops phenom Cooper Flagg.

“I heard a rumor that my boy Cooper Flagg was at Jayson Tatum’s camp and he was busting Brad Beal 1-on-1, and Brad Beal got mad at him. Started cussing him out,” Scalabrine explained, per The Sporting News.

While Flagg is a highly-touted prospect, the 6-foot-8 teenager is known to be one fierce competitor.

“This dude is a major trash-talker. … So I guess the rumor is that Brad Beal and him were squaring off 1-on-1 and Brad Beal was taking it lightly. It’s a high school kid. Then Cooper started giving it to him. And I guess the rumor is, Cooper started talking trash and Bradley Beal got mad. Really mad.”

I’m sure we all wish we could see a video of this unfolding in real-time. It’s hilarious to think about Beal starting out just having fun playing against this high school kid. Then, slowly but surely, some of Flagg’s barbs start to cut just a little too deep. Then, the good-naturedness melts away in favor of rage and Beal starts wondering “Who does this kid think he is?!”

Of course, that’s if it even happened.

Scalabrine was just relaying a rumor he had heard even if it sounds like it could’ve happened.

However, Beal has yet to give a full rebuttal to the allegations, though he did leave a comment on an Instagram post about the rumor.

The former Wizard simply wrote “Huh?” followed by a pair of laughing emojis and two blue hats.

That seems to be a denial if you read between the emojis but considering we haven’t heard from Flagg, or Jayson Tatum who was hosting the camp where this allegedly happened, there could still be more to this story.

At least let’s hope, because it’s kind of hilarious.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle