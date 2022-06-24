Brad Pitt Channeled Inner Indiana Jones, Went On Year-Long Search For Fake Treasure

It was a curious case for movie star Brad Pitt to embark on a hunt for a hidden treasure allegedly hidden underneath his $28 million French estate — but Brad was convinced that the fabled gold existed, so he went on the search to mine the hidden fortune, à la Nick Cage in National Treasure.

The 58-year-old acting vet sat down with GQ and shared the story of a man who convinced Pitt that he was sitting on millions of gold buried underneath the manor.

Brad and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie bought the lavish dwelling in 2008 — a thousand-acre estate in Provence, France.

The Chateau Miraval doubles as a vineyard, which is reportedly excellent.

Pitt bought into the story: purchasing radar technology to explore the premises and locate the gold.

By the time Pitt figured out the plot holes in his El Dorado plot, he had already avidly researched the fictional gold for a year.

In the end, the treasure hunt was reportedly a sham pitch by the unnamed man, who was connected to a radar company that supplied Pitt with the equipment to search for the catch.

“I got obsessed,” Pitt admitted in the chat. “Like for a year, this was all I could think about, just the excitement of it all.”

Pitt said, “Maybe it has something to do with where I grew up, because in the Ozark Mountains there were always stories of hidden caches of gold.”

“It was just the hunt that was exciting,” he added, crediting the Seven-like twist to his journey.

