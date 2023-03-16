BRACKET BUSTER: No. 2 Arizona, Joe Biden’s Championship Pick, Loses In First Round Against No. 15 Princeton

Videos by OutKick
President Joe Biden’s pick to win March Madness flamed out in the first round.
Rip up your bracket with the rest of the country; we have our second major upset on the first day of March Madness. No. 15 Princeton advances to the Round of 32 after the improbable victory over No. 2 Arizona in Sacramento, 59-55.
Princeton Out-Hustles Arizona Wildcats
Hours after No. 13 Furman dealt No. 4 Virginia a bitter first-round exit, the Pac-12 champs were bested by Princeton’s double-digit underdog squad.
Nearly 30 years after Arizona was knocked out of the tourney by No. 15 Santa Clara (1992-93), the Wildcats are back to an early heartbreak.
Even with the most gifted frontcourt in the country, Arizona was unable to shore up the paint against the Ivy League champs or attack the offensive glass with the same fervor as the Tigers.
Princeton’s defense outshined Arizona’s towering frontcourt, recording six blocks against the Wildcats’ lone block of the afternoon.
On offense, Princeton saw valuable production from reserves Zach Martini and Blake Peters, going 4-of-10 from deep. Senior forward Tosan Evbuomwan led the way for Princeton with 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis scored a game-high 22 points and kept Arizona in steady contention with the driven Princeton team. With less than a minute left and maintaining a one-point lead, the Tigers hit clutch free throws to extend their lead to three and eventually ice the game with a four-point lead.
After going 28-6 on the season with plenty of steam heading into the tourney, Arizona is going home empty-handed. Princeton advances to take on No. 7 Missouri, who defeated No. 10 Utah State, 76-65, in the Round of 64.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok