Boxer Who Weighed In With A Body Paint Top On Shared Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of What Went Into Her Viral Moment

Videos by OutKick

Former IBF super-bantamweight world champion Cherneka “Sugar Neekz” Johnson isn’t going to let the fact that she lost her title fight last weekend keep her down. Sure a win would have been nice, but she was able to turn her weigh-in into a viral moment by wearing a body paint top.

Add that to an OnlyFans announcement, and plans for future content collaborations, and the loss was just a minor setback in the grand scheme of things. It’s not the kind of thing you cancel an already planned vacation over. And you certainly don’t delete any of the associated video that was taken of you getting ready for the weigh-in.

Boxer Cherneka “Sugar Neekz” Johnson weighs in with body paint on (Image Credit: Sugar Neekz/Twitter)

The vacation was earned no matter the outcome of the fight. If anything, Sugar Neekz overdid it prior to stepping in the ring for this fight. She went through camp, the weight cut, then threw in a bunch of extras on top of all that.

It’s time to put that loss behind her and relax before getting back to work. That means taking that vacation as planned and sharing the behind-the-scenes footage of what went into her viral weigh-in. That’s exactly what Sugar Neekz did this week.

Sugar Neekz Is New To The OnlyFans Boxer Game

Would Sugar Neekz preferred to have had her hand raised at the end of her fight with Ellie Scotney? No question about it. But in the age of social media you sometimes risk the in the ring success for some eyeballs out of it.

That’s not something anyone will admit. I’m sure Sugar Neekz would tell you that she was as prepared for her title fight with Scotney as she’s been for every other fight. The reality is that there’s almost no chance that she could have been.

Sugar Neekz had too much going on leading up to this fight. She was working on a partnership with OnlyFans and coordinating everything that went along with wearing body paint to a weigh-in.

There are lessons to be learned by how this fight and the body paint weigh-in played out. Learning from those will help her get back on top of the super-bantamweight division. It’s what separates the greats from the rest of the pack.