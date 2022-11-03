Bowling Green Kicker Drops The Hammer With Massive Hit

Bowling Green kicker Mason Lawler dropped the boom Wednesday night against Western Michigan.

During a kickoff early in the second quarter, Broncos running back Sean Tyler fielded the ball and attempted to bust it loose up the sideline. That’s when Lawler, who is listed at 6’3″ and 220 pounds, lit him up like a Christmas tree.

Check out the incredible hit below.

.@BG_Football's kicker wasn't afraid to lower the shoulder 👀 pic.twitter.com/XZSMPDYwaq — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 3, 2022

Mason Lawler represents kickers well.

There are few things that get the blood pumping more than a kicker throwing a massive hit. It rarely happens. Generally speaking, kickers aren’t anywhere near the action.

Oftentimes, kickers don’t even look like football players. They look like kids who took a quick break from playing chess to rock some field goals and punts.

Not Mason Lawler. He’s the size of a linebacker and Tyler like the man had stolen something from him. He absolutely rocked his world with that bone-crushing hit.

People often like to joke about kickers. They’re an easy target. Again, they don’t really look like they should be playing football.

Well, I think it’s safe to say nobody is going to be making funny of our guy Mason Lawler. Not after this hit. He set the tone, and helped the Falcons earn a 13-9 win. Props to him for being an absolute dog out on the field.