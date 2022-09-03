Bowling Green Blocks Punt by Demolishing UCLA Punter

The UCLA Bruins and Bowling Green Falcons opened their respective seasons on Saturday in front of dozens of fans at a sweltering Rose Bowl in Pasadena, and the few brave fans who showed up for a 11am kickoff on a 100-degree day were treated to a fantastic punt block.

UCLA’s first drive of the game did not go particularly well, as the Bruins went backwards thanks in part to a holding penalty on the opening play.

A Dorian Thompson-Robinson incompletion on 3rd and 12 set up a punt from the UCLA 23-yard line.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson of the UCLA Bruins passes against the Bowling Green Falcons (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

That’s when things really fell apart.

Bowling Green’s PaSean Wimberly came through the offensive line untouched to block the punt, absolutely leveling punter Nicholas Barr-Mira in the process:

Lol @ “it’s blocked” dude drove a dump truck thru the punter pic.twitter.com/uJemOtWLq9 — Dynasty Mode’s (@ArkyShea) September 3, 2022

Charles Rosser scooped up the ball and walked into the end zone, giving the Falcons an early lead.

It’s hard to imagine a punter getting hit harder than that. Generally punt blockers dive across the ball to avoid hitting the kicker and getting penalized.

This was an unusual circumstance, where the defensive player was able to get a hand on the ball and still demolish the punter.

The Bruins recovered quickly from a 17-7 deficit, eventually blowing out Bowling Green 45-17.

But the play of the game was undoubtedly one of the best hits on a punter you’ll ever see.