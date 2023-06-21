Videos by OutKick

As the Baltimore Orioles continue to rebuild, there are a lot of promising, young prospects within the organization’s farm system. Among them is third baseman Coby Mayo.

Mayo, 21, was the team’s fourth-round pick in the shortened 2020 MLB Draft. He came straight out of high school in Florida and immediately became one of the top players in the Orioles’ minor leagues.

#TBT before Coby Mayo became one of the #Orioles top prospects he was dropping 💣’s as a high schooler! pic.twitter.com/Q1vix3UnxG — Perfect Game Florida (@Florida_PG) December 15, 2022

Although Mayo is not expected to make his Major League debut until 2024, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound slugger is hitting .299 with a .420 OBP and 12 home runs through 61 games of the 2023 season with the Bowie Baysox on the Double-A level. His 33-game on-base streak continued on Tuesday.

Major League Baseball’s No. 98 overall prospect hit his fourth home run in five games and sent the ball to the moon. It was a no-doubter. Gone forever.

On the other end of the two-run blast, a two-way race for the ball ensued in the left field berm.

A young child (maybe teenager?) took off from the terrace toward the home run ball. He had the better angle, more speed, and got to the ball first.

Meanwhile, a full-grown man wearing a hat, cutoff shirt, shorts and socks with sandals tried to keep up. The man wanted to beat the child to the ball and take it from the child.

Instead, he lost his hat and his feet. The man got on his horse, was chugging across the outfield grass, tripped over himself and went down hard. He got a face full of dirt and did not get the ball.

Here's your daily Coby Mayo home run pic.twitter.com/ZU2XuVoqlj — Bowie Baysox (@BowieBaysox) June 20, 2023

Oof. Mayo was rounding third by the time that the man had gathered himself, dusted himself off and picked up his hat.

The Orioles are excited about Mayo’s future. They will not be calling up the fan any time soon.