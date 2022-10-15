Boston Marathon Winner Could Lose Title Over Doping

The 2021 Boston Marathon women’s winner is under investigation for allegedly doping and may lose her title.

Kenya’s Diana Kipyokei has allegedly tested positive for triamcinolone acetonide, a glucocorticoid that is banned from races for athletes. The cortisone-like drug helps with joint discomfort.

Athletics Integrity United launched the investigation into Kipyokeia for doping as well as tampering with evidence. In a statement, it claims the Kenyan running star also “obstructed or delayed the AIU’s investigation through the provision of false information or documentation.”

If found guilty she faces a four-year ban. She also would be stripped of her Boston Marathon win and would forfeit her $150,000 prize purse.

The Boston Athletic Association also will enact swift sanctions. It announced that she would be disqualified. They would also adjust the race rankings as well as prize adjustments to the other top finishers.

Curiously, there have been 10 Kenyan runners who have tested positive for the drug since 2010. Meanwhile, there has only been two other cases from the rest of the world in the same period.

Kipyokeia finished the 26.2 mile marathon in two hours, 24 minutes and 45 seconds.

The women’s record is two hours, 19 minutes and 59 seconds, set by Ethopian runner Buzunesh Deba in 2014.

