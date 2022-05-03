Boston Man Arrested After Pulling Out Gun At AAU Game

One parent got too fired up at his son’s AAU game on Sunday and is now facing six charges after flaunting a weapon during the event.

The scene went down in Westford, MA where 34-year-old Jose Mow was getting into it with a fellow parent at the game and pulled out a firearm during the dispute.

Another weekend of AAU and we have one dad pulling a gun on the other. Thank god it jammed. This is a sad state of affairs…this video makes me sick. pic.twitter.com/mxpP18FUFD — Garrett Hickey #BearDown (@Coach_Hickey5) May 1, 2022

As noted in the CBS-10 Boston report, Mow is facing charges including “carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition, improper storage of a firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon, disturbance of a public assembly and operating a vehicle after revocation of a license.”

With the help of bystanders’ testimonies, authorities tracked down Mow after he fled the scene as spectators were running for the exits.

Westford PD swiftly identified and located the Boston native — also finding Mow’s gun stashed away in his vehicle.

The firearm reportedly did not go off and the venue’s personnel reported no injuries.

Chief of Westford PD Mark Chambers addressed the alarming scene at the youth basketball game.

“We are very thankful for all the witnesses that came forward to lead to a quick identification of the parties involved, which resulted in the arrest and seizure of the firearm,” Chambers said. “Additionally, we are extremely fortunate that there were no serious injuries as a result of this incident.”

“Millworks Sports Facility has emergency protocols in place for mass exodus incidents that are regularly reviewed with employees,” the venue announced in a statement released on Monday. “Our number one goal is providing a safe and welcoming environment for all our customers.”

