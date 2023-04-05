Boston Children’s Hospital Wants to Increase Capability For Transgender Operations

Videos by OutKick

The director of the Boston Children’s Hospital said the quiet part out loud about transgender operations on children.

After many on the left claimed that minors weren’t getting transgender surgeries, Oren Ganor blew that misconception out of the water.

Fox News reported that Ganor said that there should be a substantial increase in the capacity for “gender-affirming care, including surgeries.”

A local Boston news outlet previously covered that he had also once emailed that the hospital is “slightly flexible” with regards to the age of transgender girls seeking surgery.

The hospital did clarify to Fox that it doesn’t perform transgender operations on minors. But that raises the question of why Ganor believes it’s necessary to increase the capacity for such operations, if they’re not happening.

In an article written for the Journal of the American Medical Association, Ganor advocated for increased training in this area.

As certain states ban “gender-affirming” care for children, he wants residency programs to “increase training efforts” for “gender-affirming surgeries.”

Thanks to some states correctly deciding to protect children, he says “there will be an increased flux of patients traveling to seek care in states with more open legislation.”

It’s the perfect distillation of the progress cycle. They start by claiming it’s not happening, then say that the capacity for things that aren’t happening should be ramped up because it’s actually good that it’s happening. Outstanding.

Of course, such ridiculous assertions are supported by delusional celebrities.

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 12: Daniel Radcliffe attends the premiere of “The Lost City” during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theatre on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for SXSW)

READ: DANIEL RADCLIFFE SUPPORTS CHILDREN PICKING THEIR GENDER: ‘WE CAN TRUST KIDS TO TELL US WHO THEY ARE’

Transgender Surgeries on Children Are Inexcusable

It’s unclear whether Radcliffe believes children can be trusted to tell us when they’re ready to consent to other parts of life.

Can we trust kids to tell us when they’re ready to have sex with adults, for example? Or when they’re ready to drink, or serve in the military, or vote?

Why even have rules at all restricting what minors can do if we can “trust” them to tell us what they want?

Advocating for an increase in childhood transgender surgeries is a self-serving financial ploy from someone who benefits from the current societal contagion.

There is no excuse for defending this practice, yet that’s exactly what the left is doing. Ignoring that many other countries have correctly identified the lack of evidence supporting “gender-affirming” care for minors.

It’s illustrative and concerning that a key figure at Boston Children’s Hospital feels comfortable saying this publicly. Especially given that institution’s disgraceful history of advocacy.

It’s even more concerning to consider how many more children’s hospitals agree with this inexcusable practice privately without saying it publicly.