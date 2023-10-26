Celtics React To Mass Shooting In Maine With Insanely Tone-Deaf Tweet

Videos by OutKick

The Boston Celtics sent an all-time stupid tweet in reaction to a Wednesday mass shooting in Maine.

The Celtics opened the 2023-24 season Wednesday night against the Knicks and walked off the court with a 108-104 win to start 1-0. While that was happening, a mass shooting unfolded in Lewiston, Maine that left at least 22 people dead and 30 wounded, according to Fox News.

The situation is incredibly tragic, heartbreaking, sad and authorities still have not caught the suspected shooter.

A smart person would probably think a pro sports team would likely not say anything or just tweet that they’re thinking and praying for everyone involved.

The Celtics opted for option two…….but the team didn’t stop there.

Celtics send stupid tweet after mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine. At least 22 people were killed. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Celtics send insane tweet in reaction to mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine.

Following the game Wednesday night and their 1-0 start to the season, the Celtics tweeted a graphic with the 108-104 score and the caption, “Our thoughts are with everyone in Lewiston, Maine.”

Yes, you read that right. The Boston Celtics tweeted the team’s thoughts with all those impacted, and attached the score of their season opener.

The tweet was eventually deleted, but not before it was screenshot. You can take a look below, and make sure to send me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This was completely unnecessary, and inexcusable.

How does something like this even happen? How does the person running social media attach a game score to a tweet in reaction to nearly two dozen people being murdered?

I’m sure someone will argue it was simply an accident, but how? Uploading a photo to Instagram requires an active decision. They don’t just appear. The user has to upload it, then write the tweet and hit send.

The Celtics currently have a tweet that reads, “Our thoughts are with everyone in Lewiston, Maine,” and there’s no final score update on the team’s X feed.

The fact there’s still no final score update makes me think this wasn’t an accident. It was a very stupid decision that wasn’t thought out at all. I hope I’m wrong because I don’t want to believe anyone could be that dumb.

Our thoughts are with everyone in Lewiston, Maine. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 26, 2023

Don’t mix sports scores and mass casualty events. It’s shocking that has to be said, but here we are. Send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.