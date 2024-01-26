Boston Celtics Commit Backcourt Violation, Turnover At Record Speed (4 Seconds)

Videos by OutKick

Can’t think of a worse way to start an NBA game, other than miraculously tipping the ball into your own basket.

The Boston Celtics got off on a low note in Thursday night’s ‘rivalry’ game against the Miami Heat. Despite winning the tip, the Celtics committed a backcourt violation.

Just four seconds into the contest, the Celtics pulled off the fastest backcourt violation ever. Guard Derrick White caught the winning tip from big man Kristaps Porzingis. White collected the ball and passed it to teammate Jrue Holiday as he crossed the halfcourt line. Holiday’s blunder surrendered the ball to Miami.

Things looked alright for the Miami Heat, hosting the C’s at home. Even with their miscue, the Celtics rebounded with authority, taking a 77-64 lead into halftime.

Miami desperately needs the win against Boston, suffering a four-game slide coming into the game. The Heat gained extra motivation to beat Boston after trading for Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier earlier this week. Rozier’s sharp-shooting greatly improves the Heat’s offense, just like it did when ‘Scary Terry’ played for Boston from 2015 to 2019.

