Boston Bruins Arrive To Winter Classic At Fenway Park Dressed In Full Red Sox Uniforms

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins are set to do battle in the Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday afternoon and the hometown Bruins decided to show up in style.

The Bruins rightfully tipped their cap to the Boston Red Sox, but they didn’t just wear a Sox hat or a jersey. They went above and beyond.

Each Bruin wore full, old-school Red Sox uniforms on their ride over to the stadium and the video of the team getting off the bus is certainly special for Boston sports fans.

Every player either had a glove on their hand or carried a bat into the stadium. They even had the old-school, all-black cleats on.

The Bruins really thought of everything.

The Penguins showed some love to their hometown Pittsburgh Pirates ahead of the Winter Classic as well, but there’s something about the old-school Red Sox uniforms with the glove and black cleats that take their pre-game fits to a different level.

Honoring the 1925 Pittsburgh Pirates with some fresh fits for Fenway 💯 pic.twitter.com/6uSX8Etc5g — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 2, 2023

The Bruins are off to an unbelievable 28-4-4 start to the season and will be looking to give their hometown friends yet another win in historic Fenway Park against a 19-11-6 Pittsburgh squad.

