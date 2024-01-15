Boston Bruins Game Feed Looked Like A Knockoff Kaleidoscope For Over A Minute

Videos by OutKick

If you got vertigo from watching the broadcast of the Boston Bruins game against the New Jersey Devils, you’re likely one of many.

I had this game on in the background of my home office, because I’m married to the game. As such, I flipped on New England Sports Network’s – or NESN – broadcast of the matchup between the Eastern Conference rivals. Once or twice during the first period, I saw a couple of noticeable glitches in the feed. However, those glitches lasted for just a couple of seconds, and everything returned back to normal.

But once the second period started…my, oh my, things got out of hand.

Bruins defenseman Matt Gryzleck took the puck and heaved it up ice to a teammate. At least, that’s what I think happened, since the NESN feed made it nearly impossible to tell.

With just over 14 minutes to go in the second frame, all heck broke loose on the network’s end. These weren’t minor glitches. For over 43 seconds, I couldn’t tell if the Bruins had five men on the ice, or 10. The feed looked like it had a seizure, and it looked like four different camera shots tried to compete for screen time.

Ugly doesn’t accurately explain what Bruins fans across the region saw.

NESN feed aka acid goggles pic.twitter.com/eo07MtXam3 — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) January 15, 2024

No, you’re not looking through a kaleidoscope. That’s actually what the game looked like before a commercial break put the NESN feed out of its misery.

Now NESN isn’t just your standard small market TV operation. This network won five regional Emmy Awards last season and got 19 total nominations. But you wouldn’t be able to tell that from this segment.

Naturally, stuff like this is easy material for social media to make fun of. And they delivered some amazing responses.

The NESN technical room trying to fix the Bruins feed but just making it worse pic.twitter.com/Up6LoRWMnE — lex (@nhllex) January 15, 2024

I’m sorry but that has GOTTA be too many men on the dang ice. pic.twitter.com/PgKct5p8lR — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) January 15, 2024

Finally I can watch as much of the bruins as I want. A feed showing the same broadcast six times on top of each other. A NESN classic. pic.twitter.com/8Vf69VPdK5 — Joe Magician 🧙 (@TheJoeMagician) January 15, 2024

The Bruins’ performance is much better than the feed, they’re up 2-0 in the third period. With a stroke of luck, I might be able to watch the rest of the game with a functioning broadcast.