Bo’Sox Will Beatdown Lopez And Twins

Red Sox vs. Twins, 7:40 ET

Baseball is one of those sports that anyone can win any given day. I suppose in the truest sense of the word, any team can beat any other team. However, in a sport like football, you can outthink an opponent or provide a great game plan. In baseball, it can come down to just one pitch that makes a difference. Hopefully, this isn’t one of those one-pitch games and we can get there with ease. Let’s see the best way to play the Red Sox vs. Twins.

The Red Sox and Boston, in general, aren’t a franchise or city that you should feel sorry for. They’ve had enough success lately, but it has to be frustrating seeing that your team is playing pretty decent baseball but every team in the division is solid enough to have a chance to make the playoffs or World Series. They’ve been very streaky this season with stretches of great baseball and stretches of bad play. Right now, they are playing really well with four straight wins, including the weekend sweep of the Yankees. James Paxton has been one of their more reliable pitchers this season. He only has six starts this year, but he has three quality starts and only one poor start. His worst start was a three-inning putting where he allowed five earned runs. He only has allowed 11 earned runs for the season, so outside of that bad start, he has allowed just six earned over 29 innings. Twins hitters, specifically Carlos Correa have been solid against him, but not a ton of damage overall outside of Correa.

Carlos Correa is one guy in the Twins lineup with success against the Red Sox’s Paxton.

They probably should just blow up the AL Central. The Royals are terrible, the White Sox have been brutal for a year and a half now, the Guardians pitching isn’t as great as it once was so they are playing poorly, the Tigers have a bit of hope but started very poorly, and now the Twins are an average team that wouldn’t have a shot at the playoffs if it wasn’t for the division spot. You can’t control the division you play in, but these two teams are drastically opposite in terms of playoff chances despite very similar records. The Twins are just 2-3 over their past five games, but it hasn’t been a terrible stretch by any means. Minnesota sends out Pablo Lopez to the mound tonight. I’m not a big Lopez fan even though he has been solid enough overall. Lopez seems to string together bad starts and good starts. He has had two quality starts in a row after two bad starts in a row. He has been very bad at home with a 5.88 ERA. He has very little experience against the Red Sox hitters.

I’m going to take the hotter team right now, and that is the Red Sox. Boston is at +125 tonight and I think they really should be favored. They have their best pitcher going tonight, and the Twins have a terrible home starter. Take the underdog in this one.

