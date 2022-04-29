Former Wimbledon Champ Boris Becker Sentenced To Prison

Tennis legend Boris Becker is heading to prison. The three-time Wimbledon winner was sentenced Friday to two and a half years behind bars for illicitly transferring large amounts of money and hiding assets after he had declared bankruptcy.

Earlier this month, Becker, 54, was convicted on four charges under the Insolvency Act. He was found to have moved hundreds of thousands of dollars from his business account to the accounts of both his estranged wife (Sharlely “Lilly” Becker) and an ex-wife. He also failed to declare an expensive property in Germany, a bank loan and stock shares.

He faced up to seven years in prison, but was ultimately sentenced to about a third of that. He won’t be eligible for parole until he’s served the first 15 months of his sentence.

This was not the first time Becker’s finances and fibs have landed him in trouble. In 2002, Becker received a suspended two-year sentence for tax evasion. Judge Deborah Taylor admitted on Friday that Becker’s previous missteps played a role in his current sentencing.

Per the Associated Press, Taylor said the 2002 case was “a significant aggravating factor.”

Taylor accused Becker, a six-time Grand Slam Champion, of failing to accept responsibility or show contrition.

“You have not shown remorse, acceptance of your guilt and have sought to distance yourself from your offending and your bankruptcy,” said Taylor. “While I accept your humiliation as part of the proceedings, there has been no humility.”

This is a rare instance in the life of Becker when he was unable to return serve.

