Border In Crisis As No One Seems To Care About National Security | Tomi Lahren

This week the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that the Biden Administration is allowed to instruct border agents to cut and remove the razor wire the great state of Texas has been using as a last resort to protect and defend the border. 

And before I continue, let me say this, I phrased the above paragraph that way deliberately. 

I see many articles and reports stating that border agents are allowed to cut and remove the wire which is technically true, but if you think for one second it is our US border patrol agents that want to be doing that, want to be leaving our nation vulnerable and defenseless as illegals invade, well you haven’t spent much time with border agents. I have. 

The ruling states that by installing razor wire, Texas was interfering with border agents and their ability to perform their duties. Well that’s BS and we all know it. Their duty is to protect our border, not open the floodgates for the invasion. 

But, this isn’t their fault. They are — by and large — as sickened by this process as we are. 

But nevertheless, here we are. 

The Supreme Court, including the two turncoats Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett, have sold Texas and our national sovereignty and security down the river. 

And this isn’t the first time the Biden Administration has done this. When the state of Arizona tried to use shipping containers to protect and defend its border, the Biden Admin also intervened and sued to prevent it. 

The Biden Administration — or more accurately the Obama and Soros families — don’t want that border protected and they don’t give a rat’s ass about our national security, either. 

11/20/18 3:08:36 PM — Tijuana, Mexico. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, on right, toured with Chief Patrol Agent Rodney S. Scott, on left, at the U.S.-Mexico border fence in San Diego on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. Nielsen said “ Make no mistake; you will not get into our country illegally” from the border fence in SanDiego. Photo by Nick Oza, Gannett

They see millions of future voters that will keep them in power and in extreme wealth, so they don’t really care what that means for the rest of us. 

But here’s my take on it. Democrats do whatever the hell they want. They allow our immigration laws to be broken, repeatedly, and by the millions. 

The Border Is Broken

And the illegals, they also do whatever the hell they want, flouting our immigration laws and other laws. They are brazen and shameless. 

So why should Texas back down? Why should Texas have the book thrown at it and comply with this organized treason at our borders? 

Republicans and Republican states always fall in line. Case in point, why hasn’t Mayorkas been impeached yet? Why hasn’t Joe been impeached yet? Why hasn’t Fani Willis been removed, yet? Hunter defied a congressional subpoena, why hasn’t he been arrested? 

See Democrats are cutthroat. They do what they want. They write the rules and then tap dance on them if it gets them where they want to be. 

But Republicans? Nope. Republicans do nothing. Yes sir, yes ma’am, we take orders and back down and damn, I’m sick of it. 

But those are just my Final Thoughts. From Nashville, God bless and take care.

Tomi LahrenTomi Lahren Final ThoughtsTomi Lahren is Fearless

Written by Tomi Lahren

Tomi Lahren

Tomi Lahren hosts the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

She also serves as a FOX News Media contributor as well as the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.

