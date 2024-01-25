Border In Crisis As No One Seems To Care About National Security | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

This week the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that the Biden Administration is allowed to instruct border agents to cut and remove the razor wire the great state of Texas has been using as a last resort to protect and defend the border.

And before I continue, let me say this, I phrased the above paragraph that way deliberately.

I see many articles and reports stating that border agents are allowed to cut and remove the wire which is technically true, but if you think for one second it is our US border patrol agents that want to be doing that, want to be leaving our nation vulnerable and defenseless as illegals invade, well you haven’t spent much time with border agents. I have.

The ruling states that by installing razor wire, Texas was interfering with border agents and their ability to perform their duties. Well that’s BS and we all know it. Their duty is to protect our border, not open the floodgates for the invasion.

But, this isn’t their fault. They are — by and large — as sickened by this process as we are.

But nevertheless, here we are.

The Supreme Court, including the two turncoats Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett, have sold Texas and our national sovereignty and security down the river.

And this isn’t the first time the Biden Administration has done this. When the state of Arizona tried to use shipping containers to protect and defend its border, the Biden Admin also intervened and sued to prevent it.

The Biden Administration — or more accurately the Obama and Soros families — don’t want that border protected and they don’t give a rat’s ass about our national security, either.

11/20/18 3:08:36 PM — Tijuana, Mexico. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, on right, toured with Chief Patrol Agent Rodney S. Scott, on left, at the U.S.-Mexico border fence in San Diego on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. Nielsen said “ Make no mistake; you will not get into our country illegally” from the border fence in SanDiego. Photo by Nick Oza, Gannett

They see millions of future voters that will keep them in power and in extreme wealth, so they don’t really care what that means for the rest of us.

But here’s my take on it. Democrats do whatever the hell they want. They allow our immigration laws to be broken, repeatedly, and by the millions.

The Border Is Broken

And the illegals, they also do whatever the hell they want, flouting our immigration laws and other laws. They are brazen and shameless.

So why should Texas back down? Why should Texas have the book thrown at it and comply with this organized treason at our borders?

Republicans and Republican states always fall in line. Case in point, why hasn’t Mayorkas been impeached yet? Why hasn’t Joe been impeached yet? Why hasn’t Fani Willis been removed, yet? Hunter defied a congressional subpoena, why hasn’t he been arrested?

See Democrats are cutthroat. They do what they want. They write the rules and then tap dance on them if it gets them where they want to be.

But Republicans? Nope. Republicans do nothing. Yes sir, yes ma’am, we take orders and back down and damn, I’m sick of it.

But those are just my Final Thoughts. From Nashville, God bless and take care.