Boob Flashing Bare Knuckle Fighter Jokes About ‘Motorboating’ Ebanie Bridges

Tai Emery’s debut with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship last year was a huge success. She knocked out her opponent then went insanely viral when she celebrated her win by flashing her boobs at the crowd.

The 36-year-old Australian was all over the place after that. She enjoyed a big time surge in traffic to her OnlyFans that followed her celebration and made promises that her boob flashing celebrations were here to stay.

BKFC ring card girls pose during the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, for those in attendance at her second BKFC fight in December, there was no post-fight boob flashing celebration. Emery lost the fight and hasn’t appeared in another fight since.

But there are plans to change that. Emery is expected to step back in the ring for the BKFC later this year and she’s preparing to do so with one of this biggest names in female boxing right now.

That’s right, fellow Australian and OnlyFans model – who’s been known to go viral herself – Ebanie Bridges. Emery told the Daily Star, that she reached out to the IBF bantamweight champion to ask her to be in her corner.

“I messaged Ebanie and I told her ‘I’m not going into this and I’m not saying yes unless I have a corner I trust and wants to go to war with me,'” Emery said. “I’m not doing that.”

Bridges agreed to help out and invited her to train with her in England. She continued, “Ebanie is just the best human, and she just said ‘I’ve got your back,’ and she’s invited me to come out and train with the girls [in England].”

Maybe Ebanie Bridges Will Join Tai Emery’s Celebration If She Wins The Fight

Despite Emery’s excitement at teaming up with the fellow “Lust Army” fighter, she did receive some pushback from the BKFC. That’s when she joked about “motorboating” Bridges between rounds.

“The BKFC guy tried to play it cool and was like, ‘Obviously we’re really about ticket sales and you’re not here,'” she added.

It sounds like the guy was a little concerned about Emery training in England and not being around to promote the upcoming fight. She reassured him that everything would be fine.

“I said, ‘Mate, between Ebanie and my media presence, don’t even play. That [crowd] will be there to see me motorboating Ebanie’s tits [between rounds] to rebuild my strength!’ And he kind of just went silent.”

Just throwing that out there as a possibility is all the promotion the fight will need. You have the boob flashing fighter in Tai Emery saying she’s going to motorboat Ebanie Bridges between rounds.

That’s promoting 101 right there. Tickets to that kind of show sell themselves.