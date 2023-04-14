Bond Casting Director Says New 007 Can’t Be Young

Videos by OutKick

One of the most important casting decisions in Hollywood revolves around replacing Daniel Craig as James Bond.

Craig played Bond for 16 years, producing five films, most of which were generally well received.

“Skyfall” in particular has widely been viewed as one of, if not the best Bond film ever released.

Suffice it to say, replacing Craig as 007 is a vitally important decision for one of the industry’s largest and most influential franchises.

And the casting director in charge of choosing the next Bond has some very specific thoughts on it. At least, as to who won’t be a good fit for 007.

Young people.

Debbie McWilliams told the Radio Times that while the team’s spoken to younger actors, they don’t have the “mental capacity” for the role.

“We did look at a lot of younger actors and I just don’t think they had the gravitas, they didn’t have the experience, they didn’t have the mental capacity to take it on, because it’s not just the part they’re taking on, it’s a massive responsibility,” McWilliams said.

When Casino Royale was released, Craig was 38-years-old. Seemingly, McWilliams’ remarks would eliminate anyone much younger than that.

British actor Daniel Craig poses for photographers at a photocall for the new James Bond film ‘Spectre’ on October 28, 2015 in Berlin. AFP PHOTO / TOBIAS SCHWARZ (Photo credit should read TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Bond Requires More ‘Gravitas’ Than Other Roles

McWilliams is certainly right that more “gravitas” is required to accurately portray James Bond.

That’s one of the key challenges facing the casting director and producers, as a matter of fact. Finding someone with the charisma, charm and life experience to play the most famous spy in Hollywood.

Rumors have flown about Aaron Taylor-Johnson being a top target. Taylor-Johnson is just 32, but clearly the Eon Productions team feels he may be able to carry the weight of the role.

Others have suggested Henry Cavill could be in consideration. Cavill at 39 is closer to Craig’s age when he started, and his schedule just cleared up thanks to new leadership at DC Studios.

McWilliams did say there’s nothing currently on the schedule as far as future Bond projects. The lengthy delay is nothing new, but means we may be a ways away from finding out who will replace Craig.

At the very least, we have confirmation it won’t be someone unsuitable. And if Ana de Armas has her way, it’ll still be a man.