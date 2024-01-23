Bomani Jones Claims, Without Any Proof, Media Favors Josh Allen Because He’s White

Videos by OutKick

We have been telling you all football season how the sports media dishonestly cast Josh Allen as the Big Bad White QB and Lamar Jackson as the Disrespected Black QB.

Failed HBO and ESPN host Bomani Jones is one of them. Monday, he accused the media of favoring Allen because he’s white.

Here are some of his comments from X and his YouTube show:

“When I’m talking about those four guys in the AFC, it’s three Black dudes and Josh Allen. So yeah, I do think some people are gonna give Josh Allen too many points, because me and Domonique [Foxworth] also talk all the time about the times in our lives that we all gave Black dudes too many points.”

“I’ve talked about some of this before, I do think the NFL has a little bit of a – I don’t want to call it a crisis, but something’s changing that they never had before which is, the best quarterbacks are Black. Part of the success of this league has been built around the fact that they had all these great athletes and they still had white faces to sell everything.”

“it’s been the same for six years. unlike any quarterback i’ve ever seen, people WANT IT for josh allen so bad. it’s the damnedest thing.”

“there won’t be a cape to be found if lamar averages 4.8 ypa in a loss next week. bet that.”

“capes on for josh allen today?”

And that is why Bomani Jones has failed.

Comments like those are why he failed at HBO, ESPN television, and ESPN Radio — and why under 3,000 people watch his videos on YouTube.

He deceives his listeners by telling them that pro-white biases exist where they don’t.

What examples did he cite that the media favors Allen and disfavors Lamar Jackson? None.

Other than a mention of a Get Up segment Monday, featuring Ryan Clark criticizing Allen for losing to the Chiefs.

Jones conveniently omitted Clark’s comments from his rant. Bomani understands the facts would weaken his hustle.

Josh Allen is, by the numbers, the most criticized player on Get Up. The show’s own host, Mike Greenberg, discussed that here.

The sports media doesn’t root for Allen to succeed. But some members of the media certainly root for him not to succeed.

Literally.

Bomani’s Friday co-host Domonique Foxworth admitted, on Jones’ podcast, that he actively roots for Josh Allen to fail:

ESPN host 'happy' when NFL quarterback Josh Allen fails because his fans are 'people with American flags' https://t.co/PNRTrIV8jU — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 17, 2020

Who in the media roots for Jackson to fail? Who criticizes him when he loses games?

Unfortunately, Bomani never told us.

From our research, the opposite is true.

Jackson is the only player in the NFL to have a personal advocate on an NFL pregame show shielding him from any accountability.

As in RGIII:

Don’t let people FUDGING UP what I said distract you from the fact that Lamar Jackson ISN’T GETTING THE HELP HE NEEDS FROM THE GUYS AROUND HIM ON OFFENSE RIGHT NOW. pic.twitter.com/genjqG4c4R — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 10, 2023

Does Ryan Clark count? He admitted on television he roots for Jackson.

So did Marcus Spears. And Stephen A. Smith. And Skip Bayless.

Bomani might not have many viewers, but he still counts as “media.” He has fanboyed over Jackson for years.

Essentially, Josh Allen is the inverse of Lamar Jackson.

What the Bomanis say about Jackson — that he’s underrated, unfairly criticized, a victim of a racial media bias — is wrong, but true of Allen.

White people are not bothered that black quarterbacks outnumbered whites by 3-1 during the AFC divisional round, as Bomani claims.

Rather, Bomani is bothered that Allen prevented it from being a 4-0 sweep.

Likewise, Jones took issue with Joe Burrow last year because he dared to prevent a Super Bowl matchup between two black quarterbacks.

You’d think after three canceled shows, several record-low ratings, and the lack of interest from any television network during his free agency that Bomani Jones would change up his shtick.

Apparently, he doesn’t