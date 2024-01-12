Boise State’s Jaylen Clark Suspended Indefinitely After Arrest

Videos by OutKick

Boise State Broncos cornerback Jaylen Clark remains in serious trouble after being charged with multiple violent crimes, including felony attempted strangulation, felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor battery, and misdemeanor false imprisonment.

Clark faces accusations of attempting to strangle his girlfriend on July 28, 2023. He then chased her around with a knife — Clark’s girlfriend contacted authorities.

Play Dumb Games, Win Dumb Prizes

The player was arrested on Wednesday and was booked into the Ada County Jail. During a court appearance on Thursday, Clark’s bail was set at $25,000. The fourth-year cornerback reportedly had a verbal altercation with his girlfriend before he chased her with a knife.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Jaylen Clark #6 of the Boise State Broncos celebrates a stop on third down in the second quarter against the UCLA Bruins during the Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk at SoFi Stadium on December 16, 2023. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Clark started 13 games for the Broncos last season, logging 54 tackles and an interception.

Boise State’s Associate Athletic Director, Mike Walsh, released a statement, sharing that Clark is indefinitely suspended from all team activities.

“Boise State is aware of the situation and Jaylen Clark has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities as we follow department, university, and Title IX policies,” Walsh stated.