Major College QB Is Transferring: REPORT

Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier is reportedly transferring.

The talented passer for the Broncos will enter the transfer portal and redshirt the rest of the 2022 season, according to BroncoNationNews.com.

Bachmeier will have two years of eligibility remaining wherever he lands.

Bachmeier has struggled mightily at times during the 2022 season, and threw for 497 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions through the first four games of the season.

However, he’s also had a lot of success with the Broncos. Over the past four seasons, he threw for 6,605 yards and 41 touchdowns.

In 2021, he threw for 20 touchdowns and more than 3,000 yards with a completion rate of 62.8%. Just because he struggled in 2022 before hitting the portal doesn’t mean Bachmeier can’t play.

He absolutely can. There’s no doubt plenty of teams will be reaching out. He’s a veteran college quarterback with two years remaining.

A QB-needy team will 100% attempt to snag him.

As for the Broncos, it’s now the Taylen Green show in Boise. Hopefully, the freshman plays well. BSU fans are definitely not satisfied with the 2-2 start.