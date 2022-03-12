Bobby Wagner Comments On Frustration With Leaving Seattle

Videos by OutKick

Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner was a loss amid the team’s newfound hard-reset of the team’s roster.

Seattle’s defensive stalwart in Wagner became a fan-favorite as the Seahawks climbed NFL ranks in the early 2010s — also winning a Super Bowl in 2014.

An integral piece of the Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson and Legion of Boom era made the team’s official split with Wagner on Tuesday a bitter moment.

The lack of a courtesy call that Seattle could have offered also made matters worse for Wagner: blindsided by the official announcement.

His public response to the news on Wednesday was grateful in its messaging; however, Wagner tweeted again on Friday to reveal the coldhearted business element in play.

Thank you Seattle for everything. It will forever be my home. — Bobby Wagner (@Bwagz) March 9, 2022

“Crazy part about all this. I played there for 10 years & I didn’t even hear it from them that I wasn’t coming back,” Wagner remarked on Twitter.

Crazy part about all this. I played there for 10 years & I didn’t even hear it from them that I wasn’t coming back. — Bobby Wagner (@Bwagz) March 11, 2022

With the glory days of Wagner, Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor, Earl Thomas and others now behind Seattle’s new regime, general manager John Schneider and company will have to tackle filling in Wagner’s spot, along with naming Russell Wilson’s successor.

As a six-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowl selection, Wagner built a strong legacy in Seattle that fans, or the front office, won’t forget anytime soon.

Wagner was a Pro Bowl selection last season, meaning numerous teams will likely line up to acquire the seasoned linebacker; albeit at the right price.

The 2012 second-round pick accrued 1,383 total tackles and 23.5 sacks as a centerpiece of Seattle’s defense.

The Seahawks’ official website heralded Wagner’s past 10 seasons playing for Seattle.

“A decade later, he leaves the Seahawks as an all-time great who rewrote the franchise record books, helped lead one of the best defenses in NFL history, and who will almost certainly end up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame when his career comes to an end,” said the site.

