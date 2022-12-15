Bobby Petrino Reportedly Returning To Major College Football

Former Arkansas coach Bobby Petrino is reportedly returning to the FBS.

The current Missouri State head coach is heading to UNLV to be the team’s offensive coordinator on Barry Odom’s staff, according to Chris Low.

Bobby Petrino is returning to the FBS ranks as the offensive coordinator at UNLV under new coach Barry Odom, sources tell ESPN. Petrino was head coach at Missouri State the last three seasons. He’s widely regarded as one of the top offensive minds/play-callers in the game. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) December 15, 2022

The Bobby Petrino return is here.

While he’s not a head coach at the FBS level, he is back in major college football. Yes, it’s not a P5 powerhouse, but it’s still FBS. The MWC is a very respectable G5 conference.

Petrino’s career has been an absolute rollercoaster. He was fired by Arkansas after having a relationship with a staffer, bounced over to Western Kentucky and then Louisville (where he made a name for himself initially) before being fired in his fifth season. The past three seasons, he’s led Missouri State to a 18-15 record.

Bobby Petrino reportedly going to UNLV. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Now, he’s heading out west to Sin City to coach with Barry Odom and run UNLV’s offense. The career arc is definitely not something anyone could have predicted back in 2010 or 2011 when he was having success with the Razorbacks.

Despite all the baggage that comes with Petrino, there’s no doubt he has a very solid offensive mind. There’s a reason he went 21-5 in his final two years at Arkansas. It’s because he’s a very solid coach, despite the off-the-field distractions he used to have.

UNLV reportedly hiring Bobby Petrino as OC. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Could a potential head coaching job at the FBS level be in his future? You never know. If UNLV takes off with his offense, anything is possible. For now, he’ll have to settle for attempting to run up the score with the Rebels.